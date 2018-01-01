<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1990767864476420&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Shopify Plus Partner Program and the Future of Collaboration in Ecommerce

Dec 29, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

Since Shopify came onto the scene in 2006, it has transformed the landscape of ecommerce. As a complete ecommerce solution for growing businesses, it allows customers to sell their products online with ease, offering unbeatable features like customized storefronts, the ability to track and respond to online orders, and to accept card payments from the shop. 

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Ecommerce Magazine

Dec 29, 2017 by Kelli Kissack

What is Ecommerce Magazine? What's our mission? How do you write here? How do you become an expert? Who are we?

These are all questions we'll answer right now.  

The Secrets to Effective Ecommerce from Gilt and Cover FX’s Ecommerce Guru

Dec 29, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

If you've ever shopped online, it's likely that Tiffany Lin has had an impact on your digital life in some way. With a career including jobs at McKinsey, Gilt, and Cover FX, she has played a vital role in skyrocketing companies to success in the digital world. 

8 Platforms Changing The Game For E-commerce Entrepreneurs

Dec 29, 2017 by Joseph Barkeley

The best ecommerce software platforms are problem solvers. They help you accomplish things you could not do alone. Imagine trying to code a store from scratch instead of using Shopify, or creating your own email marketing software instead of relying on Mailchimp and Klaviyo.

Welcome To Ecommerce Magazine

Dec 28, 2017 by Kelli Kissack

Dear Reader,

I’m thrilled to welcome you to Ecommerce Magazine, the second publication in the Octane AI media network!

7 Women Making Waves in Ecommerce

Dec 27, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

The world of ecommerce is growing by the day, with new shops, technology, and innovations popping up all the time. Sometimes the business world moves so fast that there’s little time to showcase all the fantastic things people are doing, and to celebrate their unique visions and voices.

A First-Hand Experience for a Second-Hand Product

Dec 27, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

For some, buying a designer handbag is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For others, it may be a yearly occasion. But regardless of how often you head out to purchase a luxury bag, there’s no doubting that it’s a big investment.

9 Agencies That Are Shaping the Future of Ecommerce

Dec 27, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

For anyone in the digital commerce industry -- whether you're a burgeoning startup or a corporate giant -- sometimes the best way to optimize conversions is to hire an agency with years of expertise in the field.

Eleven Tips for New Ecommerce Entrepreneurs

Dec 7, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

Starting an ecommerce business is exciting, but it can also feel incredibly difficult. How do you start an ecommerce business? What should you focus on? Do you need to be a tech expert?

The Complete List of Podcasts for Ecommerce Professionals

Nov 21, 2017 by Alison Rhoades

We all know that learning and development is critical to maintaining a successful company, but when you’re starting or growing your ecommerce business, you rarely have much time to sleep, let alone read a long book or attend a seminar.

